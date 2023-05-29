R-31117 Operations Coordinator
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Solna Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Solna
2023-05-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB i Solna
, Hofors
, Motala
, Vimmerby
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
How to contribute to our vision
We are now looking for an Operations Coordinator to join our dynamic and high performing operations team in Sweden.
Some of your key tasks will include but not be limited to:
Providing technical and/or administrative, mainly pre-defined support activities for a team of travelling technicians.
Processing incoming orders, inquiries and/or requests regarding products and/or services.
Performing order management for assigned customers, managing and filing clients' information in the information system.
Supporting customer remotely and onsite, and providing 1st level user support in case of arising issues.
Driving complex issues and questions to respectively qualified Service Technicians or Service Engineers.
Cooperating with clients and sales representatives to clarify orders and issues.
Participating in investigating and resolving commercial and/or technical problems.
Supporting pre-and/or post sales technical product advice for development, implementation and operation of customer solutions.
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for; experience in a similar position.
Advanced knowledge of Business English. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, knowledge of SAP is considered a benefit. Safety and compliance mindset, strong organizational and administrative skills, multi-tasking, flexible, initiative, proactive, ownership, continuous improvement, open to change, team player, interpersonal skills, integrity, eager to learn, positive and enthusiastic.
As you will be in contact with local technicians, and Managing partners, to thrive in this position, you must have a strong result- and customer-oriented approach.
In return of your commitment we offer you
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. Siemens Gamesa offers a wide variety of benefits such as flexible working hours as well as home-office possibility for many colleagues, employer-funded pension, attractive remuneration package (fixed/variable) and local benefits such as subsided lunch, employee discounts and much more.
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future? https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy AB
(org.nr 559078-8666)
Evenemangsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Jobbnummer
7827564