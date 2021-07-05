R&D Technical Consultant - Leyton Sverige AB - Logistikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Leyton Sverige AB

Leyton Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Your job as an R&D Technical Consultant is to have access to a lot of R&D projects and to assess them, in order to help our clients to get savings from the Swedish government.The aim is to allow our clients to finance their R&D projects.For this in-house R&D technical consultant we are looking for someone with a technical background (engineer or PhD) who is curious, who likes project management and feel comfortable with client relationships.You will join a company part of an international group but with a startup mindset.Looking forward to hear from you.Team LEYTON SVERIGE2021-07-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04Leyton Sverige ABKlarabergsviadukten 6311164 Stockholm5848144