R&D Technical Consultant - Leyton Sverige AB - Logistikjobb i Stockholm
R&D Technical Consultant
Leyton Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Your job as an R&D Technical Consultant is to have access to a lot of R&D projects and to assess them, in order to help our clients to get savings from the Swedish government.
The aim is to allow our clients to finance their R&D projects.
For this in-house R&D technical consultant we are looking for someone with a technical background (engineer or PhD) who is curious, who likes project management and feel comfortable with client relationships.
You will join a company part of an international group but with a startup mindset.
Looking forward to hear from you.
Team LEYTON SVERIGE
https://leyton.com/se/se/home/
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Leyton Sverige AB
Klarabergsviadukten 63
11164 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5848144
