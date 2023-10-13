R&D Team Manager - Infrastructure Team
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2023-10-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey! HVDC Infrastructure team is now looking for a people-oriented and driven person to lead the team of highly skilled and experienced Research & Development (R&D) Engineers.
Our success is made possible by the dedication and competence of our people. Knowing this means we need leaders with a focus on developing and empowering their team and a dedication to the Hitachi Energy company values. We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with other departments and teams at Hitachi Energy globally.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Manage the Infrastructure team that aims to grow up to 10 people by the end of 2024.
Be part of the recruitment and onboarding process for the team members.
Set and follow-up on annual targets.
Responsible to achieve KPI's for the team (e.g., On Time Delivery, Quality, Efficiency / Productivity etc.)
Review & follow-up with the project team/stakeholders for the team's deliverables, as per the processes.
Stakeholder involvement: pro-efficient in talking to internal and external stakeholders and achieving a buy-in for our solutions.
Purchase and procurement of OS and SQL server licenses, devices for qualification and testing.
Cyber security in the mind: work with solutions that make product more secure. This can include implementation of hardening scripts, Active Directory, Role Based Access Control, understanding of IEC and ISO standards among others.
Work on lifecycle of solutions including operating systems, licenses, build servers and virtual environment.
Accountable for the team as per HITACHI ENERGY Group compliance, Integrity, Health & Safety.
Your Background
The successful candidate shall have an M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Engineering or similar area, with background in software development or distributed computers or similar fields.
Prior managerial experience is preferable but not a must.
Experience or knowledge about working in an Agile® organization is preferred.
Knowledge in:
Station layer devices - servers, workstations, firewalls;
Real Time layer devices: GPS clock, PTP switches, control LAN switches;
Cybersecurity areas as described above under Your responsibilities.
You are a self-motivated and reliable team player with an independent and result oriented working style, as well as having strong communicative and collaborative skills.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, along with proven leadership potential.
Good intercultural sensitivity.
Training, coaching and mentoring skills.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until October 31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Samarth Deo, samarth.deo@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8188328