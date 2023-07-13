R&D Software Manager - Hospitality
Join a position where your main purpose is to inspire, support, guide teams to open the possibility for creativity and engagement. This will be supported by the company's technology vision, securing, shaping our strategy and driving development actions that will firmly place ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as the leading solutions provider within hospitality .
You will lead and coach the development teams focused on development for the Hospitality business area. The teams are working on our on-prem solution called Visionline and are agile cross-functional teams based in Landskrona.
A key focus of the role is to provide strong leadership within development process and management skills.
Manage and develop a world class team of software developers
Manage the development of our software deliveries in a timely fashion with high focus on quality, security and customer relevance
Responsible for the budget for the development teams
Take part in developing and maintaining processes to manage product development with key milestones and adherence to specifications, epics, timelines and budgets
Motivate and engage the engineering teams
Promote a high-performance, results-driven environment
Ensure that the software and firmware teams coach and provide technical assistance to other departments
Manage and plan for certifications of our products and solutions
Own the test strategies
Relevant knowledge and skills:
Strong leadership skills
Hands-on experience of leading highly skilled engineers, including development- and salary talks
Technically knowledgeable to understand employees' daily challenges
Understanding of possibilities and limitations for software and embedded systems
Knowledge and experience in Agile methodologies
Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate at all levels of an organization internally and externally
Organizational, analytical and management skills
Understanding of the Hospitality products and market trends
Proven track record of taking ownership and driving result
Team player who brings a sense of positive energy and the ability to influence, inspire and motivate cross-functional partners across the organization
Location for the role is Stockholm or Landskrona, Sweden.
Who you are:
The line Manager possesses strong technical knowledge and vision and have a demonstrated history of leading teams and delivering solutions in a timely manner and of high quality.
For this position, interpersonal skills are highly valued as the Line Manager is the link between Product Development and R&D. As a person you are curious and willing to learn. You can communicate complex procedures as well as having commercial and business awareness.
You have a minimum of 5 years relevant working experience and have a master's degree in engineering or equivalent. You are flexible and dependable and can adapt to changing requirements in the business.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 52,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
