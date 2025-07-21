R&D Simulation Expert, Mechanical/Structural
NKT HV Cables AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Västerås Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Västerås
2025-07-21
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Falun
, Alingsås
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We connect a greener world. Here's a sneak peak into the Life at NKT!
Do you have experience of working in an R&D environment? Are you a PhD in Solid Mechanics or Applied Mechanics?
Welcome onboard an exciting journey at NKT, a world leading company in high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing, and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition.
Be a Technical Leader at the Technology Consulting Department:
The Applied Mechanics Team supports NKT and other industries worldwide in overcoming complex mechanical challenges interlinked with all sorts of physics across different products and in all stages of the product development cycle.
As an Simulation expert you will have the opportunity to work in a multidisciplinary environment with a keen interest in innovation.
Your main tasks will be to:
* Perform finite element analysis for different innovative product applications to solve complex problems that arise in various areas of applied mechanics for medium and high voltage application.
* Initiate and advance technology and product development and ensure innovative solutions with customer value.
* Understand our internal and external customer needs as well as their business drivers and implement creative solutions that requires highly advanced computational models and complex simulation analyses.
* Lead and conduct various type of consulting and R&D projects end-to-end, from initial client discussion to execution and reporting. You will contribute with your modelling and simulation expertise to the future development of world class high and medium voltage products.
The position is permanent, full-time, and located in Västerås, Sweden. Flexible work arrangements allow remote work part of the week.
Analytical, goal-oriented with effective communication skills
For this position, the ability to articulate thoughts clearly in English and correspond effectively with people of different backgrounds is vital. It is also advantageous if you have experience of building as well as maintaining close customer relations. You find satisfaction working solo as well as collaborating with a diverse group of professionals.
Apart from this you do also have:
* Technical Ph.D. or a M.Sc. with two years of industrial experience in mechanical simulation.
* Knowledge of finite element method and numerical modeling.
* Extensive experiences with commercial software, i.e., ABAQUS.
* Knowledge and experience on advanced mechanical testing, ANSYS, COMSOL and mechanics of high-voltage cables are merit.
Sounds interesting? Then we would like to speak to you. Even if you do not tick all the boxes - If you are motivated, have potential, and want to contribute to our success, even if you do not meet all the requirements, we encourage you to apply.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 15th August 2025. Be aware that personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Your main tasks will be to:
* Perform finite element analysis for different innovative product applications to solve complex problems that arise in various areas of applied mechanics for medium and high voltage application.
* Initiate and advance technology and product development and ensure innovative solutions with customer value.
* Understand our internal and external customer needs as well as their business drivers and implement creative solutions that requires highly advanced computational models and complex simulation analyses.
* Lead and conduct various type of consulting and R&D projects end-to-end, from initial client discussion to execution and reporting. You will contribute with your modelling and simulation expertise to the future development of world class high and medium voltage products.
The position is permanent, full-time, and located in Västerås, Sweden. Flexible work arrangements allow remote work part of the week. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4072-43535835". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Sanjana Tripathy +46 702139049 Jobbnummer
9433534