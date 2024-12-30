R&D senior Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-12-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior (R&D) project manager to join our HVDC team at Hitachi Energy. You will be part of a team of talented engineers working on the development of DC Grids, reporting to the HVDC Global Technology manager in Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Interfacing third party funded R&D programs in EU and UK
Technical Project Management requires specific technical knowledge to plan, organize, and control resources, procedures, and timing for a technical process or project including Developing detailed work plans, schedules, project estimates, resource plans, and status reports, conducting risk analysis and monitoring the progress of plans against project milestones and budgets.
Providing technical and analytical guidance to the project team.
Ensuring adherence to quality standards and review of project deliverables.
Analyzing and documenting requirements by liaising with a range of users in the organization.
On some projects, where applicable, manages the integration of vendor tasks and tracks and reviews vendor deliverables An Expert Professional (P5) is a recognized master in professional discipline typically obtained through advanced education and work experience. Typically, responsible for:
Establishing operational plans for job area.
Developing and implementing new products, processes, standards or operational plans that will have impact on the achievement of functional results.
Requires communication with leadership.
Your Background
We are looking for a MSc. degree in Electric Power Engineering or similar with proven experience in HVDC and High voltage converter stations and Substation
You can make the complex simple and show creativity in your approach to problem solving
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
Superior communication and networking skills
You have worked with complex issues solving on HVDC systems
Fluency in English required
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Manoj Pradhan, manoj.pradhan@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9082182