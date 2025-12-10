R&D Scientist in Switching Implementation for Electrification
2025-12-10
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to take the next step in your R&D career and help drive innovation within one of the world's leading technology companies?
In this role as R&D Scientist, you will become part of a dynamic research environment where curiosity, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology meet. At ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden, you'll contribute to high-impact projects that shape the future of electrification across ABB's global businesses.
As R&D Scientist you will be part of Switching and Systems at ABB Corporate Research. We lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our three business areas (Electrification, Process Automation and Motion).
As part of this role, you'll report to the R&D Team Manager, actively collaborating on and driving the execution of exciting R&D projects. To thrive in this position, a positive and structured mindset, a solid technical background, and genuine enthusiasm for leveraging our highly advanced simulation and experimental facilities are essential. This regular employment opportunity serves as an excellent starting point for an engaging career within ABB.
Details:
*
Initiate, lead, and drive R&D projects.
*
Design, build and evaluate prototypes in our laboratory and together with customers
*
Challenge conventional solutions and scout for new innovative concepts in the field of switching and systems.
*
Perform experimental verification in our laboratories
*
Develop digital solutions for ABB's future portfolio.
*
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope and share outcomes.
Qualifications for the role
*
Ph.D. or Master 's degree in electrical engineering or applied physics.
*
Familiar with setting up and performing experimental verification testing.
*
Knowledge in measurements, control and performance optimization algorithms
*
Experience in electrical design, testing and prototyping
*
Knowledge in electrical system and/or Multiphysics simulations are highly valued
*
Highly skilled in both spoken and written English.
*
Strong collaboration skills within technical teams and laboratory environments.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Thomas Eriksson, +46 (70) 6885008, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 (72) 4612314.
Welcome to apply the latest by January 12. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today
#RunsWhatRunstheWorld
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17
