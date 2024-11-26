R&D Scientist in Switching for Electrification
2024-11-26
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
As R&D Scientist you will be part of Switching and Systems at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
As part of this role, you'll report to the R&D Team Manager, actively collaborating on and driving the execution of exciting R&D projects. To thrive in this position, a positive and structured mindset, a solid technical background, and genuine enthusiasm for leveraging our highly advanced simulation and experimental facilities are essential. This regular employment opportunity at ABB Corporate Research serves as an excellent starting point for an engaging career within ABB.
Details:
Initiate, lead, and drive R&D projects to ensure innovative and impactful outcomes.
Perform electrical apparatus and system simulations.
Challenge conventional solutions and scout for new innovative concepts in the field of switching and systems.
Perform experimental verification in our laboratories.
Design, build and evaluate prototypes in our laboratory and together with customers.
Develop digital solutions for ABB's future portfolio.
Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope and share outcomes.
Qualifications for the role
Ph.D. or Master 's degree in Electrical Engineering or Applied Physics.
Well familiar with electrical system and/or Multiphysics simulations.
Knowledge in measurements techniques, control and performance optimization algorithms.
Experience in electrical design, testing and prototyping is highly valued.
Highly skilled in both spoken and written English.
Strong ability to work effectively within technical teams and laboratory environments.
