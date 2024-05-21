R&D Scientist in Data analytics
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Powertrain & Digitalization team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. At Corporate Research we lead the innovation within ABB and our task is to ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and in the future. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, our business areas: Motion, Process Automation, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Electrification, as well academic and industrial partners. In our creative and highly skilled team we develop, design, build and test new concepts and prototypes of physical and digital powertrains consisting of electric energy source, electric motor, electric drive, and a selected application.
Your responsibilities
Develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications for enhancing the performance of electric powertrains.
Conduct research and explore AI/ML models for embedded systems in industrial environments and cloud computing services.
Implement efficient ML algorithms on low-power microcontrollers (TinyML) and create data pipelines, workflows, and tools.
Run tests and experiments for improving the latency, energy usage, model size, and bandwidth, among others.
Your background
M.Sc. degree or B.Sc. degree with several years of relevant work experience in the field of AI/ML.
Theoretical understanding and practical experience in building ML-based applications.
Previous experience in data structures, data modeling, and software architecture.
Solid knowledge in Python and familiarity with code versioning tools, like Git.
Good collaboration capabilities in a research & development team.
Strong team spirit and individual leadership to deliver expected results on time, on budget and with high quality.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Dmitry Svechkarenko, +46 705 20 10 07, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Leaders: Lenny Larsso, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen:, Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
You are welcome to apply the latest by the 3rd of June, 2024. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended back-ground check.
