R&D Scientist - Power Electronics and Applications
Are you ready to contribute to the future of electrification and power electronics in a global, innovation-driven environment?
We are currently looking for an R&D Scientist to join a highly advanced research organization working at the forefront of power electronics, energy systems, and electrification technologies. In this role, you will be part of an international team developing next-generation solutions that support the transition toward more efficient and sustainable energy systems.
About the role
As an R&D Scientist within Power Electronics and Applications, you will work with the full innovation cycle, from early concept development and advanced simulations to experimental validation and prototype design. The role combines theoretical research with hands-on laboratory work in a technically challenging and collaborative environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading and contributing to research and development projects from idea to validated concept
Developing and validating innovative solutions in applied power electronics
Performing high-fidelity modeling, simulation, and optimization of power converters and control strategies
Designing and building experimental setups and prototypes in laboratory environments
Exploring new technologies and challenging conventional solutions
Contributing to the development of digital solutions for future technology portfolios
Collaborating with internal stakeholders, customers, and research partners
Your profile
We are looking for candidates who have:
A PhD in Power Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Applied Mathematics, or a related field, or a Master's degree combined with significant relevant experience
Strong knowledge of power electronics topologies, control strategies, and applications such as grid-connected converters, energy storage systems, or electric motor drives
Experience in modeling, simulation, optimization, and diagnostics of electrical systems
Strong experimental skills and experience with laboratory testing and prototype development
Knowledge of data-driven methods, machine learning, or advanced modeling techniques is considered a strong advantage
Excellent communication skills in English and the ability to work effectively in multidisciplinary teams
Additional information
Location: Västerås
Start date: By agreement
Employment type: Permanent position, initially as a consultancy assignment for 12 months with the ambition of transitioning directly to the client thereafter.
