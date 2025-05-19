R&D Project Manager
2025-05-19
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Do you see your project leader skills and competences reaching their fullest potential in a leading technical role? Are you looking for an opportunity to be a part of creating a technological future that enables the world's transition to green energy? Then this could be the right job for you.
As a Project Manager in our multi-cultural R&D team, you will support and coordinate both local and cross functional projects with the purpose of developing future world class high voltage cable systems. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities.
Take lead in our key development projects
The purpose and focus for our R&D team is to transform the way we use, generate and transmit energy by creating and supporting environmentally friendly and sustainable technology standards. The role of the Project Manager is to be responsible for all elements of assigned projects, such as defining the scope of work, planning costs against budget, resources required and time allocation for activities. Your lead will be in partnering with steering groups, product management, local business managers and external parties.
Your primary tasks will be to:
* Effectively coordinate and support development projects of high voltage cable systems for on and offshore applications
* Follow internal stage gate models, reporting updates to gate owners as well as in monthly project review meetings
* Initiate production of prototypes
* Plan testing of cable systems according to national, international or customer standards.
* Handover designs and the results of developed products to relevant receivers, as well as in recording and sharing lessons learned
* Safeguard the priority of development projects. Drive and support communication between line organization and project organization.
Communicative Project Manager with a positive mindset
We are looking for an experienced, positive and enthusiastic Project Manager who can contribute in driving our key development projects going forward. You possess good communication and interpersonal skills and have the ability to tailor your communication to your audience.
You thrive in a role where you take responsibility and effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals. To succeed in this role, you should also have both technical background as well as some financial understanding, so as to be able to manage projects with both of those important perspectives in mind. If you have experience with R&D processes and tools, that is a merit, as is experience within engineering and especially for the design of submarine cable systems.
Additionally, we would like to see your CV include:
* University degree in a technical discipline
* Solid experience in project management or extensive experience in a project oriented organization
* Proficiency with project management IT tools for engineering
* Fluency in spoken and written English
Contact and application
Apply with CV and personal letter via the link below. We will review applications continuously but recommend you to apply no later than 2025-01-12. Be aware that personality tests and extracts of criminal records might be included in the recruitment process.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
