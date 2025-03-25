R&D Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-03-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
As our R&D Project Manager you will become one of the key persons in organizing the delivery of power quality solutions to the rest of our organization. In this role you will work directly with cross-functional team members to ensure that our solutions are delivered and executed in alignment with the overall delivery project priorities
How you'll make an impact
You will hold the overall responsibilities for the management of assigned R&D project within the power quality business.
Act as key contact for the project. Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Managing and follow up suppliers.
Define all project plan deliverables, including scope, financial plans, and schedule.
Ensure that the project follows execution best practices and Hitachi Energy policies. Effectively monitor and control project progress and efficient resource utilization.
Monitor and control project financials according to budget and forecast of R&D work within the Power Quality domain.
Manage administrative tasks related to project management.
Your background
You hold a university degree within Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar.
Knowledge of project management in system business and preferably within the power system domain.
You have background and understanding of software and/or firmware from industry applications. Experience with Cyber Security requirements is meritorious.
Experience in power systems and preferably FACTS/HVDC/Substations and from SW/control/digital solutions is considered as a merit. Even better if experience with MACH, MicroSCADA, IEC61850.
Strong leadership & management skills and being direct in communication.
Excellent ability to resolve issues, lead teams and work constructively with external and internal relations.
Structured way of working.
You are confident, both on a personal level and in your leadership.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Nima Sadr-Momtazi, nima.sadr-momtazi@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9244329