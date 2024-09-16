R&D Project Manager
2024-09-16
We are looking for an R&D project manager to our project management office in the HVDC R&D organization specifically working with R&D projects targeting our control & protection platform called MACH. The platform consists of many building blocks both hardware and software that is used for building HVDC and FACTS systems delivered to customers all over the world. As a person you have a positive and curious mindset with a strong drive to build the best possible product together with the teams and the stakeholders.
Responsibilities:
You will take on the role as a leader of one or more Epics in the SAFe framework
Develop detailed work plans, schedules, budget and project estimates
Conducting risk analysis and monitoring the progress of the plans against agreed milestones and budget
Communicate with stakeholders to the Epics about the current status and the plan going forward
Collaborate with product owners, system architects and development teams on requirements and design
Collaborate with external suppliers such as EMS companies, test laboratories, component manufacturers
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background:
Degree in engineering or other higher education
You have experience from R&D work as a developer from either hardware or software development
Experience from project management or similar leading role
You are a team player with good communication skills
Proficiency in English is essential; additional languages are a plus
Experience from an agile setup such as SAFe or Scrum is advantageous
It is meritorious if you have experience from the energy sector and especially if you have worked with power transmission
Knowledge of model based system engineering using SysML (or UML) is a benefit
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
