R&D Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-12-14
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an R&D project manager to our project management office in the HVDC R&D organization specifically working with R&D projects targeting our control & protection platform called MACH. The platform consists of many building blocks both hardware and software that is used for building HVDC and FACTS systems delivered to customers all over the world. As a person you have a positive and curious mindset with a strong drive to build the best possible product together with the teams and the stakeholders.
What we can offer is a great possibility to grow in your career as a project manager and working with a great team that is delivering solutions in high demand globally. There has never been more exciting time to join Hitachi Energy than now!
Responsibilities:
You will take on the role as a leader of one or more Epics in the SAFe framework
Develop detailed work plans, schedules, budget and project estimates
Conducting risk analysis and monitoring the progress of the plans against agreed milestones and budget
Communicate with stakeholders to the Epics about the current status and the plan going forward
Collaborate with product owners, system architects and development teams on requirements and design
Collaborate with external suppliers such as EMS companies, test laboratories, component manufacturers
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background:
Degree in engineering or other higher education
You have experience from R&D work as a developer from either hardware or software development
Experience from project management or similar leading role
You are a team player with good communication skills
Proficiency in English is required, additional language skills are meritorious
Experience from an agile setup such as SAFe or Scrum is advantageous
It is meritorious if you have experience from the energy sector and especially if you have worked with power transmission
Knowledge of model based system engineering using SysML (or UML) is advantageous
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8329107