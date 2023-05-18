R&D Project Manager
2023-05-18
We are looking for an R&D project manager to our project management office in the HVDC R&D organization specifically working with R&D projects targeting our control & protection platform MACH. The platform consists of many building blocks both hardware and software that is used for building applications for controlling and protecting HVDC systems delivered to customers all over the world.
In this role you will lead R&D projects in the SAFe framework to develop our system software. You will work close to system architects to define the changes in architecture and design patterns that is needed to solve the needs of our customers. You will also work together with product owners and development teams that are realizing the design in the code. Since the system software spans over many hardware targets it will also be necessary to collaborate with other project managers.
The development teams are working in a distributed agile setup so a good understanding of agile and specifically using the SAFe framework is beneficial.
On the personal side we are looking for someone curious with a positive mindset, analytical capabilities and a strong drive for collaboration with teams and stakeholders to build the best possible product.
What we can offer is a great possibility to grow in your career as a Project Manager and working with a great team that is delivering solutions in high demand on a global scale. There has never been more exciting time to join Hitachi Energy than now!
Your responsibilities
You will take on the role aur responsibilitiess a leader of one or more Epics in the SAFe framework.
Develop detailed work plans, schedules, budget and project estimates.
Collaborate with system architects, product owners, stakeholders and development teams on requirements and design.
Communicate with our stakeholders to the Epics about the status and the plan going forward.
Lead the work with preparing features for each program increment.
Conducting risk analysis and monitoring the progress of the plans against agreed milestones and budget.
Collaborate with external suppliers of software if necessary.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own. actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
MSc degree in computer or information engineering or other similar education.
3+ years as project manager and/or system architect. Proven target orientation & strong leadership to get an alignment for the way forward.
Working experience and understanding of design patterns, modularization and system design.
Understanding of how to structure and describe software by means of modelling languages for example UML or SysML .
Experience from development of embedded systems (C/C++).
It is beneficial if you have experience from real-time operating systems and SoC solutions and it is an extra plus if you also have experience or knowledge from FPGA development (VHDL or Verilog) or hardware development especially including electronics design.
Eager to learn more and develop new skills.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15th of May! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
