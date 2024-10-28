R&D Project Manager - AI/Computer Vision
We seek a dynamic Project Manager to join a global company 's R&D team and lead projects from initial research to successful commercialization. Your role will be crucial in transforming innovative ideas into real-world applications and ensuring stakeholder satisfaction at every stage.
This is a full-time, one-year contract starting in November 2024. Possible to be extended.
About the Role:
As Project Manager, you will oversee all project phases, from gathering requirements to execution, coordinating with cross-functional teams, and ensuring smooth progress. You'll collaborate with global experts in a vibrant, multicultural environment, shaping the future of the company 's CV offerings.
Key Qualifications:
Project Management Experience: At least 5 years of expertise in research and development environments.
AI & CV Familiarity: Basic knowledge of AI and CV, supported by formal education or relevant industry experience.
Educational Background: MSc or PhD in Engineering/Science, ideally focusing on CV/AI.
Skills & Attributes:
Stakeholder Engagement: Proven ability to meet diverse stakeholder needs, ensuring project goals are aligned and fulfilled.
Language Skills: Fluent in English, with excellent communication abilities in a multicultural setting.
Social Skills: Strong interpersonal skills, with a talent for fostering collaboration and teamwork across cultural and technical boundaries.
