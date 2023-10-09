R&D Project Leader
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Participate in developing cutting-edge high voltage cables systems for the future
Do you see your project leader skills and competences reach their fully potential in a leading technical role? Are you looking for an opportunity to be a part of the creation of technological future that enables the transformation to green energy? Then we might have the right job for you.
As a Project Leader in our multi-cultural R&D team you will lead and coordinate both local and cross functional projects with the purpose of developing future world class high voltage cable systems. Being part of NKT opens a world of future career opportunities as well as learning possibilities.
Take lead in our key development projects
The purpose and focus for our R&D team is transforming the way we use and generate technology by aiming to create an environmentally friendly and sustainable standard. Solving society's present and future challenges through new ideas, innovative concepts and inspired designs. The role of the Project Leader is to be responsible for all elements of said projects, such as defining the scope of work, planning costs against budget, resources required and time allocation for activities. Your lead will be in partnership with steering groups, product management, local business managers and external parties.
Your primary tasks will be:
* Independently lead and manage development projects of high voltage cable systems for on and offshore applications
* Follow internal stage gate model and reporting to gate owners as well as in the monthly project review meetings
* Initiate production of prototypes
* Plan testing of cable systems according to national, international and/or customer standards.
* Handover of design and result of developed products to relevant receiver, as well as in capturing lessons learned
Safeguard the priority of development projects. Drive and support communication between line organization and project organization.
You will be a part of a highly skilled team, based in Karlskrona, where we have a state of the art manufacturing facility for high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel. We are a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne and Alingsås as well as our research team in Västerås.
Communicative project leader with a positive mindset
We are looking for an experienced, positive and enthusiastic project leader who can contribute in driving our key development projects going forward. You possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills and have the ability to tailor your communication to your audience.
You thrive in a role where you need to take responsibility and effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals. To succeed in this role you need technical and probably financial understanding and being able to manage projects with both these important perspectives in mind. If you have experience from R&D processes and tools, that is a merit, as is experience within engineering and design of submarine cable systems.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* University degree or other relevant education - preferably in a technical discipline
* Solid experience in project management
* Proficiency with project management IT tools for engineering
* Fluency in spoken and written English
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Let us know, we are waiting for you! We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 6th of November. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
