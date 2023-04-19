R&D Project Engineer
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. NKT - We connect a greener world.
Are you looking for an interesting role where you can combined your academic skills with an interesting business? Do you see yourself in a position where you support R&D projects developing future cable systems with a special focus on dynamic cables and lead-free cable systems.
Analytical and inquisitive problem solver with good communication skills
We are looking for an enthusiastic and goal driven specialist who can contribute to NKT keeping its role as a world leading manufacturer of high voltage cables
You thrive in a role where you effectively collaborate with multi-disciplinary team members to achieve the project goals as well as being able to work independently.
As an R&D specialist you will be supporting several R&D projects with material investigations, development activities and testing activities. A special focus will be on production aspects and measures to enable quality assurance as well as improving the performance of the developed cable systems.
You will be a part of a highly academic and skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden.
Collaborative engineer with metal experience
The main tasks will be to act as a specialist supporting R&D projects with a special focus on dynamic cables where fatigue and fatigue performance of the cables is of high importance. This includes to support the projects in selection of materials, optimizing design, establishing production parameters and test methods to verify performance. The work includes doing laboratory testing as well as evaluating test data and simulation results.
You will be working close with production as well as collaboration with experts within different areas across several sites within NKT.
Areas of special interest are, sheet metal forming, automatic autogenous welding, fatigue, corrosion, methods for verification and quality control.
You should like and be good at analyzing data and be able to deliver additional conclusions and recommendations. To succeed, it is also important that you can convert your technical ideas and conclusions as well as tailor your communication to your audience and have an outgoing personality.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
* Master's degree or similar with specialization in metallurgy, material science or similar.
* Minimum 3 years of experience of working within area of metallurgy and/or fatigue loaded structures.
* Beneficial with experience from production featuring metal forming, welding processes and fatigue loaded products.
* Fluency in spoken and written English. Fluency in Swedish is an advantage
* Cable knowledge are strong advantages
Highly skilled position to develop our green agenda
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer a position where you will be a part of the international technology organization with colleagues in Cologne, Alingsås and Västerås. Externally we participate in multiple working groups as members in Cigré and other similar committees as well as collaboration with Sweden's leading universities KTH, CTH and DTU in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In Karlskrona, NKT has a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables, the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe and Victoria a cable laying vessel.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 10 May. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Santhosh BVMP, +46 725 01 67 72. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Kristina Owesson, kristina.owesson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
You should have permanent authorization to work in Sweden or SE/EU citizenship
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
