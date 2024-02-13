R&D Process Lead
2024-02-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Be part of enabling cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology, capabilities, and mission of sustainability. As a R&D Process Lead you will support the organization in its journey to become a top-notch tier 1 supplier with nimble and efficient processes.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Structured and organized, always seeing the bigger picture and ready to learn more about the way of working of all the parts of R&D
• Facilitates cross-functional discussions and translates the inputs into easy-to-read and simplified processes.
• Likes to work multiple tasks at the same time and prioritizes according to the company needs.
• Have worked with process modelling and mapping and thinking outside the box.
Your role at Aurobay
As R&D Process Lead you will:
• Map new processes needed in the organization and facilitate the discussions with relevant stakeholders
• Maintain and update the already-existing R&D Processes, ensuring interfaces are clear and processes are efficient and reflect the current way of working.
• Work with many roles in and outside R&D, both when it comes to cross-functional dependencies and changes needed in other functions' processes and digital tools.
• Work closely with R&D Process Manager and Document Master to provide the desired output to the organization.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 3rd of March 2024,
but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Giulia Morello, giulia.morello@aurobay.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
.
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, +46 734 630 172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
, +46 733 333 801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
, +46 728 889 790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
, +46 733 333 764 Ersättning
