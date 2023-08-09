R&D Portfolio Manager
2023-08-09
We are looking for an R&D portfolio manager to our project management office in the HVDC R&D organization specifically working with R&D projects targeting our control & protection platform MACH. The platform consists of many building blocks both hardware and software that is used for building applications for controlling and protecting HVDC systems delivered to customers all over the world.
In this role you will manage a portfolio of R&D projects and play a critical part in the process of creating new content with highest business value to add to the portfolio. You will own, define and execute the MACH portfolio including both roadmap and non-roadmap content.
Your responsibilities
Driving the complete portfolio process including the complete life cycle for each project in the portfolio.
Align development strategy, both roadmap and non-roadmap items, with product management and other stakeholders both short-term (1-4 program increment) and long-term (up to 3-5 year).
Constantly revise the scope of the portfolio together with stakeholders to MACH to ensure a content with high business value but also matching the capability of the organization considering the current C&W plan.
Ownership of the Epic Kanban
Take full responsibility for funding and continuous financial reporting of the portfolio, both roadmap and non-roadmap
Setting up the funding and reporting structure in our portfolio management system with project managers and controllers.
Sync and collaborate with Valve and System portfolio managers regarding MACH content.
Drive the business case process together with product management.
Participate in reviewing temporary sales approval (TSA) and ensure content is adhering to overall portfolio process.
Participate in steering and gate committees.
Communication of portfolio progress and roadmap at monthly and quarterly R&D and HVDC gatherings.
Establish Portfolio KPI.
Your background
Degree in engineering or other higher education
3+ years of experience from portfolio management or program management.
Proven target orientation & strong leadership to get an alignment for the way forward.
You have strong experience from working with R&D.
It's highly meritorious if you have experience and knowledge in MACH.
You are a team player with good communication and leadership skills.
Eager to learn more and develop new skills.
Proficiency in English is required, additional language skills are meritorious
Experience from an agile setup such as SAFe or Scrum is advantageous
It is meritorious if you have experience from the energy sector and especially if you have worked with power transmission
Additional Information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 31! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
More information: Recruiting Manager, Stefan Blomberg, stefan.blomberg@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
