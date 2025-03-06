R&D Portfolio management specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-03-06
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power systems.
Are you ready to take on a position where you can influence the future development of the power industry? In the role of R&D Portfolio management specialist, you will be part of T&SD HVDC Portfolio management office, developing systems and solutions for power transmission.
How you'll make an impact
Support R&D strategy and roadmap visualization and provide regular updates based on stakeholder inputs
Maintain the R&D ideas and proposal backlog, supporting evaluation and decision-making processes
Build university and technology partner collaboration strategies and processes for faster decision-making
Contribute to technical reporting to stakeholders and to R&D newsletters based on project reviews and monthly project updates
Maintain and facilitate decision-making based on actions from project reviews and portfolio alignment meetings
Your background
You have at least Bachelor's degree in Electrical/Power/Physics/Power Electronics/Computer Science or other relevant area.
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come with new ideas.
You are collaborative, solutions-oriented approach, and strong communication skills.
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike, is required for this role.
Team player with drive and interpersonal competence, strong leadership and communication skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Manoj Pradhan, manoj.pradhan@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9205841