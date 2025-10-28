R&D Manager for Design Engineering - Husqvarna Construction
We are looking for our new R&D Manager for Design Engineering to lead a dynamic team focused on the design, development, and lifecycle management of heavy equipment systems and components.
This position plays a key role in driving engineering excellence across Husqvarna's Construction Division, with a focus on specialized machinery within concrete cutting, surface preparation, demolition, and dust management.
As R&D Manager, you will lead a team of 15 engineers, fostering innovation and ensuring technical solutions that meet performance, cost, quality, and regulatory requirements.
This role operates in an international environment, collaborating with diverse stakeholders across regions. You will be part of Technology & Innovation R&D Heavy Equipment Management team and report directly to R&D Director Heavy Equipment.
Leadership and Strategy
You will be responsible for leading a multidisciplinary design engineering team, aligning their activities with Husqvarna Construction's product roadmaps, business objectives, and customer needs.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Leading, mentoring, and developing a team of skilled engineers.
Driving technical excellence and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
Ensuring cross-functional alignment with Product Management, Manufacturing, Quality, and Procurement.
Managing resources, capacity, and priorities across ongoing and future projects.
Product Development and Lifecycle Management
This role assumes full responsibility for Product Care development projects, with an extended mandate to support other R&D teams through cross-collaboration on New Development initiatives.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Lead product care design projects from concept through production release.
Cross-functional collaboration to support innovation and development across R&D
Product Care and Sustaining Engineering
You will play a key role in maintaining and improving existing products through systematic problem-solving and reliability-driven design improvements.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Leading root cause analysis and corrective actions for field issues and warranty claims.
Driving continuous improvement of product reliability and performance.
Collaborating with Service and Aftermarket teams to enhance maintainability and serviceability.
Cost Down and Value Engineering
In this role, you will identify and implement cost-reduction opportunities while safeguarding performance and quality.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Leading value engineering initiatives and cross-functional cost-down workshops.
Optimizing designs through material substitution, simplification, and supplier collaboration.
Tracking and reporting cost-saving metrics and the ROI of implemented changes.
Process and Quality Improvement
As part of your mandate, you will promote engineering best practices and continuous improvement across the organization.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
Ensuring quality and consistency in design processes, documentation, and change management.
Maintaining adherence to project timelines and deliverables.
Supporting the implementation of design tools, methods, and standards for continuous development.
Location
This position is placed in Jonsered. At Husqvarna we use an hybrid working model with at least 50% in office.
Development
At Husqvarna Construction, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care
Who are you?
You are an experienced engineering leader with a passion for heavy equipment design and a structured, results-oriented approach.
You combine strong technical understanding with excellent leadership and communication skills. You know how to build trust, motivate teams, and foster collaboration across functions.
You have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Extensive experience in design engineering
Proven experience in a leadership or managerial role.
We see that you have strong knowledge of design for manufacturability, reliability engineering, and regulatory compliance. You have proven experience in product care, sustaining engineering, and cost optimization.
To thrive in this role, you should have a collaborative mindset and a coaching leadership style that encourages growth and accountability.
Your Application
If you are motivated by a challenge and the possibility to make an impact then don't hesitate to apply. We apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager - Christian Nyberg, Senior Director R&D Heavy Equipment at christian.nyberg@husqvarnagroup.com
For information about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com
