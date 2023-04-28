R&D Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2023-04-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a manager for one of our development teams in Process Control Platform. The PCP division develops products - hardware and software - that are fundamental to ABB Process Automation business: to monitor, control and optimize processes for all kind of industries. In Västerås, we are approximately 120 people who develop and maintain software and hardware for central parts of ABBs control systems. We have an open and inclusive culture and trust within the team is the basis for our success.
In this role you will be the manager of a team of 12 embedded (HW and SW) developers and product owners; guiding and coaching them and developing their skills and knowledge. You will lead the team to success in maintaining and developing a defined product portfolio, in close contact with product owners and a key customer.
The position is located in Västerås and you will be a part of the local management team for embedded hardware.
Your responsibilities
Responsibility for developing and maintaining a defined product portfolio
Coach, mentor and develop the employees
Health and Safety responsibility for the team
Collaborate with other line managers at PCP SE
You will report to the global manager for the product line
Your background
3-5 years of experience in product/hardware/software development, working as a team lead or a project lead
Experience from process industries or knowledge of process automation is an advantage
Strong interest in people management
A solution-focused approach and strong written and spoken communication skills
Line management training will be offered
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in a technical field
Fluency in Swedish and English
More about us
Recruiting Manager Asa Unneback, +4621-34 30 70, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic +4672 464 46 98.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
7708839