Experienced House Cleaners Needed

Angamuthu, Santhosh Kumar / Städarjobb / Göteborg
2024-05-19


We are seeking experienced house cleaners to join our team. This is a full-time position adhering to Swedish working standards. Accommodation will be provided and the cost will be deducted from your compensation.
If you are detail-oriented, reliable, and have a strong work ethic, we would love to hear from you.

