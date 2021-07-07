R&D Lab Engineer - ABB AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
R&D Lab Engineer
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-07-07
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of the Material Technology and Energy Storage team at ABB Corporate Research in Västerås, Sweden. At Corporate Research, we lead the innovation within ABB and our task is to ensure ABB's technology competitiveness now and, in the future. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our business areas, Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation.
In our highly skilled, experienced, and multi-disciplinary team, we work within the product segments of motors, switchgear and energy storage systems (batteries, fuel cells, supercaps etc.). Our R&D areas include novel materials, advanced manufacturing solutions and energy storage devices, with the goal to develop sustainable concepts and also enable a circular economy. In the role of a lab engineer, you will report to the Research Team Manager, working with and driving the execution of R&D projects. To be successful in this role, you should have a positive, structured and collaborative mindset, hands-on experience in testing and great interest in learning new experimental skills.
Your responsibilities
Interact with and support R&D projects with planning and execution of electrical testing (incl. at high voltages) and evaluation of material systems used in electric equipment.
Calculate, design and build test circuits and test setups for electrical/mechanical investigations.
Plan and execute measurements and data acquisition strategies.
Prepare, report and present results to our stakeholders.
Lab host of the electrical testing labs in the team with the responsibility to prepare and maintain work safety documents.
Lead the efforts in maintaining our laboratories related to high voltage insulation testing, battery assessment and materials testing (tribological) to the highest standards of safety and quality.
Develop our experimental facilities to meet future expectations.
Your background
Preferably a Master 's degree in Engineering/Technical Physics or a Bachelor 's degree in a related discipline with several years of experience (in general including electrical and mechanical testing and basic material property characterization).
Hands-on experience in testing and measurement of material systems under multi-stress (electrical, mechanical, thermal) conditions and using HV test equipment, e.g. insulation for large motors.
Experience in data acquisition (using labview or similar tools). Ability to write MATLAB scripts for data acquisition is a plus.
Knowledge of materials and material behaviors under electrical, mechanical and thermal stress is an advantage.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike.
Good collaboration and communication capabilities in a multi-disciplinary technical team and laboratory environment with the willingness to be flexible and continuously learn in a dynamic technology landscape.
Personality wise, have strong team spirit and individual leadership to deliver expected results on time, on budget and with high quality.
Experience of Li-ion (or other chemistries) battery testing at the cell and module level is valuable, although this is not a primary requirement for the job.
More about us
Recruiting Manager (Santanu Singha, +46 21 345 172) will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 21 342 148, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 21 328 547; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 21 329 583. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner (Anna Nordlund, +46 761 42 01 39).
You are welcome to apply the latest by August 15. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Forskargränd 7
72226 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5850825
