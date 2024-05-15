R&D Hardware Manager
At Hitachi Energy global protection and control development center for transmission applications we are looking for an experienced R&D manager who wants to become part of the R&D management team in Västerås, Sweden. You will be responsible to lead the Hardware team in Sweden and have a global role for hardware developed between Sweden and Switzerland.
Together with the development teams you will be responsible for maintaining the leading product portfolio in our industry as well as developing totally new solutions in an agile (SAFe) environment. You will drive quality and processes and develop the expertise and competencies of the people in your team.
We are looking for an experienced and passionate team player with a high degree of initiative and excellent leadership skills who can engage and drive the organization, both on the local and global level. You are eager to learn from our experienced staff, but also a driving force that will push our boundaries forward. You are result oriented, responsive and have a high sense of ownership for quality. You need to be a good communicator and have strong people and leadership skills, as you will collaborate with many different stakeholders across different countries and cultures.
Your responsibilities
Managing a group of 20 hardware developers
Guide, coach and mentor hardware systems engineers and project managers
Structure and lead activities in the context of the scaled agile framework (SAFe)
Promote a culture of continuous improvements always striving for quality and efficiency
Drive, facilitate and work on process improvements that improves either the development, processes and/or quality
Drive resource and competence management within the hardware area
Foster a climate of innovation by motivating, guiding and empowering team members
Identify new technologies and tools to increase quality and productivity
Ensure effective exchange of knowledge to promote collaboration and develop new technological approaches and solutions
Safeguard quality assurance of all deliverables from the development team
Manage the budget of the hardware team
Your background
Master/Diploma or advanced degree in hardware engineering or related disciplines
Technical background in electronics development and/or industrial electronics
Strong background in the efficient use of various hardware development tools
Strong background in research and development practices and processes
Proven track record in driving change in development practices
Experienced in international and cross-cultural collaboration and leadership
Project management skills, with proficiency in leading development teams or development labs
Several years of experience in people management as line manager or equivalent management position
Previous work experience within power systems is beneficial.
You are fluent in spoken and written English and have a basic language skill in Swedish.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 2024-06-09! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Dilip Kota-Elfving dilip.kota-elfving@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldteklund@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8680023