R&D Group Manager
Ragn-Sells Recycling AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2023-09-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ragn-Sells Recycling AB i Uppsala
, Österåker
, Upplands-Bro
, Sollentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join us and create a more sustainable future?
EasyMining is looking for a driven and innovative person with a background in process industry, chemistry, chemical engineering, or chemical process engineering with a strong drive for team management.
EasyMining is in the process of commercializing technologies based on patented innovations that focus on recovering clean commercial products using waste as a raw material. Our technologies include phosphorous recovery from ashes of incinerated sludge, nitrogen recovery from wastewater and extraction of chloride salts from fly ash produced during household waste incineration.
We are now looking for a group manager to both lead and support a part of our R&D team in designing, optimizing, analyzing, testing, and improving our current and future technologies, both at laboratory and pilot scale.
Do you want to take part and influence the world?
Job brief
You will join and be responsible for part of our R&D team in Uppsala. The R&D team works with developing new technologies as well as upscaling our current processes. The position is in Uppsala and includes personnel responsibilities as well as on-site work with design, setup and operation of laboratory experiments and pilot trials.
Our R&D facility is equipped for the design, test and scale-up of chemical processes. We use equipment common in hydrometallurgy and chemical processes including leaching reactors, solid-liquid separation equipment (e.g. filter presses, belt filters, vacuum filters, centrifuges), mixer-settlers, separation columns and pumps. In addition, we maintain and operate a wide range of laboratory and analytical equipment.
Read more about EasyMining at our website easymining.com.
Responsibilities
You will have personnel responsibilities for a team of 6-10 people and will be a part of the overall R&D management team. You will help ensure a good work environment, implement new routines, think through the division of resources, recruit new team members and help the team develop their competences. This position will require working on-site (Uppsala).
In addition to your responsibilities as a group manager you will work as an R&D engineer and help EasyMining develop our processes. This includes running and maintenance of laboratory and pilot equipment, and planning and executing laboratory and pilot trials. You will analyze samples, interpret data and document results.
We offer you
A stimulating and challenging job where you will have the opportunity to develop skills and abilities together with motivated co-workers. You will take part in the development of new technologies that have the potential to change the world for the better, as well as the improvement of existing ones.
Required education, skills, and experience
Master's degree in chemistry, chemical engineering or equivalent or relevant experience from industrial or laboratory work as an operator, technician, engineer or similar.
Experience leading or managing teams and an interest in team management.
Experience working with laboratory or process equipment and chemicals in a laboratory, pilot/demo facility or industry.
Ability to recognize what is required to make a team thrive and a willingness to help people develop.
Ability to work independently and in an organized way.
Can document results in an organized manner.
Full professional proficiency in English.
Full professional proficiency in Swedish.
Can handle confidential information.
Beneficial skills and experience
Experience with industrial chemical processes (for example fertilizer, mining, pulp and paper).
Experience working with work environment questions.
Application and Contact
Apply before the 8th of October. We will look into the applications continuously.
If you have any further questions please contact Group and Laboratory Manager Angela van der Werf at angela.van.der.werf@easymining.se
.
Further information
EasyMining was founded in 2007 has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 4 countries with an annual turnover of above 850 MEUR and approximately 2500 employees.
EasyMining employs 41 persons today and plans to grow to 45 during 2023. The engineering department and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg, while the R&D department with office and laboratory facilities is located in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin. To read more about us and our technologies, please visit EasyMining.com Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ragn-Sells Recycling AB
(org.nr 556057-3452), http://www.ragnsells.se/ Arbetsplats
Ragn-Sells AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ragn-Sells Recycling AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8148845