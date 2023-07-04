R&D for Endodontist
Drsk Group AB / Tandläkarjobb / Hässleholm Visa alla tandläkarjobb i Hässleholm
2023-07-04
, Perstorp
, Östra Göinge
, Kristianstad
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Drsk Group AB i Hässleholm
Come join us in being part of developing and implementing the latest technology with our production! We are looking for a Dentist to assist us develop our products!
What you will do: As a dentist, you will work with research and optimization of our present products as well as our future products.
The tasks include everything from getting to know our products, production challenges, suggesting modifications, suggesting new products.
What you have:
• Dentist certificate
• Experience with education in dentistry more specifically in Endodontics
• English in both spoken and written
If you have below mentioned experience and knowledge, we see that as an advantage:
• Endodontics specialty
• Familiar with 3D in dentistry
• Familiar with Microsoft Office
To thrive in this role, we think that you are a team player with great communication skills to reach set goals.
More about us:
DRSK is an innovative and growing company located in Hässleholm. The company is specialized in presenting innovatory solutions and services to the dental field by embracing the knowledge of cutting-edge digital technology. Combining skills of dental professionals and computer engineers, who work cooperatively in the same environment and are guided by expertise in digital dentistry, has led to our company's prominence in the present dental market.
An in-depth knowledge of dental science and awareness of the common requirements of dentistry empower DRSK to introduce new products and services. The company's competence in the area of digital technology ensures the quality and functionality of these products and services.
Over the past 10 years DRSK staff have been continually developing new innovative products in the dental sector and presenting them to the market. DRSK is ready to collaborate with different players in the dental sector, develop and offer customized solutions accordingly. The company is also willing to work collaboratively to identify clients' needs and propose practical prescriptions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-03
E-post: temp@drsk.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Drsk Group AB
(org.nr 556880-0345)
Enhörningsvägen 6 C (visa karta
)
281 43 HÄSSLEHOLM Jobbnummer
7940039