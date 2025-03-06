R&d Engineer Hvdc Hmi And Scada
2025-03-06
The opportunity
As R&D Engineer, you will be part of the Technology & Solutions Development (Business R&D) organization in HVDC, Hitachi Energy, Ludvika, Sweden. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, support futures energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC
At Hitachi Energy we have an employee-centred approach designed to nurture diversity of thought and embrace the power of connetions to foster innovation for our customers and partners.
We believe Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation!
At HVDC R&D Control and Protection System Solutions, we work extensively with Real-Time Hardware-In Loop innovation and development. The cutting-edge solutions developed in this team are the building blocks for commercial HVDC projects, enhancing the HVDC Control and Protection System offering by Hitachi Energy.
You will join a global and dynamic team of 50+ colleagues, based in Sweden and India. This position will be based in Ludvika, Sweden.
How you will make an impact
Design and develop Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions for HVDC Control and Protection Systems
Create and validate HMI configuration and components, visualization of plant items, operating states, and parameters on the HMI screens
Your innovative and smart applications will enable HVDC to fulfill advanced technology need and derive higher customer value
As team member, you will work in a global team, technically collaborate with colleagues
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Experience in development and maintenance of HMI applications in Industrial SCADA systems eg. AVEVA System Platform and InTouch
Ability to work well in Agile project teams and deliver towards common goals, with attention to details and accuracy
It is important that you have a strong interest in technology and a willingness to share your knowledge
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and endurance to deliver and document high-quality technical solutions
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before for this position!
Recruiting Manager Aditya Deb, aditya.deb@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Aditya Deb, aditya.deb@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
