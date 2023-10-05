R&D Engineer
Do you want to join us and create a more sustainable future?
EasyMining is looking for a driven and innovative person with a background in chemistry, chemical engineering, process industry, or chemical process engineering who wants to help save the world's resources and participate in the transition to a circular economy by joining our R&D team in Uppsala.
EasyMining is in the process of commercializing technologies based on patented innovations that focus on recovering clean commercial products using waste as raw material. Our technologies include phosphorous recovery from ashes of incinerated sludge, nitrogen recovery from wastewater and extraction of chloride salts from fly ash produced during household waste incineration.
We are now looking for a new team member to support our team in designing, optimizing, analyzing, testing, and improving our current and future technologies, both on the laboratory and pilot scale.
Do you want to take part and influence the world?
Job brief
You will become part of the R&D team that works with developing and upscaling our processes. The position is in Uppsala, and includes on-site work with optimization, calibration and maintenance of our equipment and assisting in the design, setup and operation of laboratory experiments and pilot trials. Our R&D facility is equipped for the design, test and scale-up of chemical processes. We use equipment common in hydrometallurgy and chemical processes including leaching reactors, solid-liquid separation equipment (e.g. filter presses, belt filter, vacuum filters, centrifuges), mixer-settlers, separation columns, pumps etc. In addition, we maintain and operate a wide range of laboratory and analytical equipment. Read more about EasyMining at our website easymining.com.
Responsibilities
Run and maintain laboratory and pilot equipment
Plan and execute work for process development and optimization
Plan and execute work for equipment optimization
Run laboratory and pilot trials
Analyze samples
Collect, analyse and interpret data
Document experiments and pilot trials
We offer you
A stimulating and challenging job where you will have the opportunity to develop skills and abilities together with motivated coworkers. You will take part in the development of new technologies that have the potential to change the world for the better, as well as the improvement of existing ones.
Required education, skills and experience
A degree in chemistry, chemical engineering, or equivalent; or relevant experience from industrial or laboratory work as an operator, technician, engineer or similar.
Technical skills for operating or maintaining laboratory and/or process equipment chemicals in a laboratory, pilot/demo facility or industry
Ability to work independently and in an organized way
Can document results in an organized manner
Full professional proficiency in English
Can handle confidential information
Beneficial skills and experience
Working proficiency in Swedish
Experience with industrial chemical processes (for example fertilizer, mining, pulp and paper)
Experience with industrial solid-liquid separation processes
Experience with industrial precipitation and crystallization processes
Experience with the operation of laboratory and process equipment
A willingness to travel for pilot trials
Application and Contact
Apply before the 15th of October. We will look into the applications continuously. If you have any further questions please contact Group and Laboratory Manager, Angela van der Werf at angela.van.der.werf@easymining.com
.
Further information
EasyMining was founded in 2007 has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 4 countries with an annual turnover of above 850 MEUR and approximately 2500 employees.
EasyMining employs 41 persons today and plans to grow to 45 during 2023. The engineering department and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg, while the R&D department with office and laboratory facilities is located in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin. To read more about us and our technologies, please visit easymining.com. Ersättning
