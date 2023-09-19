R&D Engineer - Verification and validation
2023-09-19
Are you a passionate and highly skilled engineer with expertise in metal oxide varistor technology? Are you ready to join a dynamic team dedicated to innovation and excellence? If so, we invite you to explore this exciting opportunity as R&D Engineer!
As an R&D Engineer specializing in metal oxide varistor technology for surge arresters, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our cutting-edge research and development efforts. Your responsibilities will encompass a wide range of tasks, including ownership of varistor technology, participation in R&D projects, and contributing to the transfer of new recipes and manufacturing processes to the factories.
Key Responsibilities
• Ownership of Varistor Technology: Take ownership of varistor technology, including materials, processing, and characterization.
• R&D Project Leadership: Lead and contribute to R&D projects by planning, executing, analyzing, and documenting experiments, both in laboratory and production settings.
• Manufacturing Process Transfer: Participate in the successful transfer of new recipes and manufacturing processes to our production facilities.
• Documentation: Prepare tutorials, guidelines, test procedures, and comprehensive reports.
About you
• Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in Material Science, Chemistry, or Physics.
• Minimum of six (6) years of work experience in the relevant field with a bachelor 's or master 's degree, or another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience in the relevant field.
• Strong laboratory work and production process knowledge, particularly in ceramics, is preferred.
• Experience in varistor and metal oxide technology for the electrical industry is advantageous.
• Strong teamwork skills with the ability to work independently.
• Openness to new challenges and a willingness to learn and grow.
• Fluent command of English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement and this specific assignment will last until February with the possibility of extension.
Location: Ludvika, Sweden (On-site with potential for remote work)
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as a R&D engineer with us. Submit your application* in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
