R&D Engineer - Transformer Dielectrics and insulation design
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-06-07
For our research and development team at Transformers we are looking for an R&D Engineer within high voltage physics, dielectrics, and insulation design. You will join our team to support the understanding of dielectric phenomena and develop insulation systems for future generations of power transformers. Your focus area will be technical contribution towards dielectric and insulation design, investigations, and coordination of improvements within Hitachi Energy's technology and engineering teams. As part of your work, you will lead the implementation of improvements in software tools used to design, optimize, and verify the transformer insulation system.
Working in R&D will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally.
Your responsibilities
Run, within the dielectrics field, feasibility studies, propose, and develop new technical concepts, design new products, and simulate their expected performance.
Provide technical support to factories in different stages of customer project execution such as design clarification and simulation as well as dielectric and insulation design.
Have a global collaboration with scientists of Hitachi energy's research teams, technology centers, technology managers and engineers from the various factories.
Lead the implementation of new functionality in transformer insulation design tools. Create technical requirements, support software developers in implementation and test the quality of the solutions.
Your background
You hold a university degree in a relevant area, such as dielectrics, electrical engineering, electrotechnology or applied/theoretical physics.
You have sound analytical skills, including simulation tools and preferably have experience in designing and FEM based simulations.
Experience in power Transformers is an advantage
You have the interest and ability to work with cross-competence topics and teams.
Experience with project management tools and models, both Agile and traditional
You communicate well, have a structured way of working and have a strong will to drive and implement improvements
Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed.
Fluency in English, written and spoken alike, is a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
