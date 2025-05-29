R&D Engineer - Power Electronic Valve Development
The opportunity
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The current technology has enabled the connection of renewable energy such as large offshore wind and remote solar generators to the grid and brings clean energy to large cities. We're looking for engineers who bring fresh ideas to make the power grid greener and smarter as we continue to push the technology forward.
Our team is responsible for the development of semiconductor based HVDC and SVC converter valves.
In this role, you get a broad network of contacts within Hitachi Energy's global organization and a good insight into how we work in different functions at Hitachi Energy. You will work in an inclusive environment with a team of competent, professional and friendly colleagues who will help you grow with the tasks.
Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/
We are looking for a High Voltage Electrical Engineer, with power electronics and semi-conductor proven knowledge, willing and eager to join us in developing the future Converter Valves.
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join Hitachi and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams.
As R&D Engineer you will contribute with your own ideas to identify, propose, and implement innovative technology development and solutions. Solve industrial problems independently.
How you'll make an impact
Performing calculations and simulations to determine stress on different electrical components used in the product being developed.
Experience of power electronics in high voltage products like HVDC Converters and SVC is an add on.
Specify testing requirements and together with the Test department, or third-party test facility, perform the high voltage tests as specified, experience with working with high voltage laboratory equipment and testing is therefore needed.
Knowledge of dielectric, insulation coordination, electrical creepage, partial discharge, electric and magnetic field studies and finite element method is valuable expected.
Collaborate with cross functional engineering teams such as mechanical, system design, insulation, electronics in the design process.
Assesses and mitigates the risks associated with the introduction of new technologies and scientific solutions.
Document R&D results in the form of technical reports and presentations.
Living Hitachi ABB Power Grids core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A Master of Science or PhD with a few years relevant experience in High Voltage Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent.
You have proven experience with development processes for high voltage power electronic valves or power supplies or similar high voltage product and are competent with working with high voltage laboratory equipment and converter prototyping and high voltage testing.
Good collaboration and communication skills to thrive in multi-cultural environment
As you will be part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written, and spoken alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Hitachi Energy complementary strengths, we plan to form a new and stronger global leader in the power sector. Hitachi Energy will have more than 230 years of combined heritage and experience. Join us on this exciting journey.
Office location is in Ludvika, Sweden, about 2 hours' drive from Stockholm. A calm city with areas where you can amuse yourself with activities all year around.
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today! We are hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager, Zahra Norouzian +46 725-38 70 60, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, + 46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
