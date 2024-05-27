R&D Engineer - Integration and Validation
2024-05-27
We are looking for a R&D Engineer - Integration and Validation to join our team. You will have the opportunity to work with different systems, test and expand your knowledges through various interesting tasks. Become a part of professional and skilled team.
Your responsibilities:
Test Environment is to be created with the components of MACH Control System in the Test Lab Facility, with Computers, Servers, Input - Output Boards and Simulation Environments
Write Test Cases / Scenarios for verifying the functionalities of the Control System like Communication, Analog and Digital Acquisitions etc
Execution of Test Cases, for various software and hardware releases using the developed test cases in the test lab
Report the test execution details to the development team for further actions.
Maintain the test environment with updated software and hardware for current and future use
Automate tests wherever possible using our test automation framework
Lead or share other responsibilities that are specific to the integration team. Examples include lab maintenance, license management, customer support etc
Your background:
You hold a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering or another related field, and have an equivalent experience
An ISTQB certification, knowledge of software and/or hardware testing as well as 3 or more years of experience from embedded system development or testing will be to your advantage
Knowledge of graphical programming tools such as Hidraw, MACH platform, scripting languages and measurement instruments is qualifying, as is the experience of Test automation frameworks, Microsoft OS, SQL and Microsoft Team
Foundation Server or Azure Devops
To succeed and thrive, you need an attention to the details while still being able to grasp the bigger picture. Equally important is your ability to work individually as well as in teams, and to take leadership of assigned tasks
Proficiency in English is a must while Swedish is an added advantage
Additional Information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by June 11th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Samarth Deo, samarth.deo@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048 . All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
