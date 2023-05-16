Query Creation
Jobs Europe AB / Kundservicejobb / Karlstad Visa alla kundservicejobb i Karlstad
2023-05-16
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobs Europe AB i Karlstad
Job Title: Query Creation - Sweden Language
Reminder: Please ensure that the email address indicated in your CV matches the email you use to register.
TELUS International is currently seeking contributors to create queries or voice commands for home automation devices. As a contributor, you will be tasked to create queries or voice commands based on provided context and guidelines using a provided tool.
Task Details:
Create queries or voice commands for home automation devices according to provided context and guidelines
The project start date is to be determined; our team will get in touch with you once it is finalized
Task duration is up to 2 hours
Please note that compensation will be provided based on the number of queries completed per hour.
Are you interested? Click apply or please register using the link below:https://telusinternational.headway.ai/searchResults/REQ_ID_2761/?org_id=4b40c034-65fb
Please be advised that selected candidates will be required to pass a short qualification test to proceed with the project. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the advancement of home automation technology. Apply now!
"All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status."
Required language: Swedish Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "813". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
(org.nr 559370-9347) Arbetsplats
Telus International Ai Inc. Jobbnummer
7783608