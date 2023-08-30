Quantitative Researcher
2023-08-30
Are you passionate about Quantitative research?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in the centre of things in the Quantitative Research team and close to Trading.
• In depth understand models used in our trading systems at LC&I the trading floor.
• Work alongside our traders, data engineers and valuation engineering specialists, with the assignment of modelling, pricing, trading and algorithmic strategies.
• In this permanent position you will collaborate with mainly Trading as your main stakeholder.
• Your tasks will vary and may consist of, among other:
• Create trading and pricing models and functionality
• Modell and analyse tick data
• Build interactive reports and alarms.
• Be a part of the ongoing projects related to trading
• Ad hoc analytic reports
What is needed in this role:
• Master's degree in mathematical finance or related fields.
• A mature understanding of pricing, programming and how to build efficient algos.
• Thorough as a person
• Experience of quant and trading.
• Strong market knowledge is also regarded as an advantage
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
You will learn about trading, modelling, algorithmic trading and contribute to our deliverance. Dependent on your background you will work in one of the specific asset class areas. The position is suited for a person with quantitative background with strong programming skills and preferably algorithmic trading experience. You will work on the trading floor and the organisational belonging of Quant is within Financial Markets is a part of Corporates and Institution (C&I) division. We would like a person with a couple of years of working experience, in relevant areas. I expect my team members to contribute to the team spirit, by sharing experiences, helping out and take responsibility (and they all do). Come and join us to be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Ola Hammarlid, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.09.2023.
The position is a temporary position for 6 months
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Ola Hammarlid 0725081345
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin, +46 8 585 949 12
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
