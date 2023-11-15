Quantitative Analyst - Team Quantitative Analytics
2023-11-15
Are you data driven? Do you have the capability to see details in a complex set up? Then you can become one of us!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Develop methods and processes of collection and analysis of required data, including requirement setting and demands on maintenance
• Work in our agile team in order to enhance Swedbank's capability of performing data driven efforts
•
Cooperate with colleagues throughout all parts of the bank
What is needed in this role:
• Academic degree or equivalent in a quantitative area like Mathematics/Data/Economics/IT
• Experience in managing large datasets is an absolute requirement
• Good programming skills in e.g. Python, SQL, SAS
• Experience in statistical modelling is beneficial
• Good verbal and written communication skills in English & Swedish
• Ability to work in our office, based in Stockholm, Sweden
• Skills in SAFe & agile ways of working is beneficial
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
contribute to Swedbank's data driven way of working. You will work in a very dynamic environment where you will be given the chance to significantly improve the reporting data landscape of the bank.
As a manager, I like driving changes and contributing to improvements. I encourage my team to challenge themselves in finding new ways of working and continuous improvement." Anders Mattsson, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.11.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: : Anders Mattsson +46 70 -021 03 29
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
