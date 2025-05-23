Quantative analyst
2025-05-23
Stormtech develops a platform for algorithmic sports betting and has over 20 year's experience. We are currently looking for a quantitative analyst to join our team. We are located in Stockholm City just a few minutes from Central station.
Your work would initially consist of the following tasks:
• analyse long and short term trends in trading to help maximize profits,
• Backtesting potential changes to the system,
• and you will learn how to update the models within the system.
Over time we expect that you will deepen your knowledge of our system and how it works which will allow you to eventually contribute to:
• improving our mathematical models,
• improve our risk-management software that is used for trading,
• and adding new components to the system that will improve overall trading.
We would like to find someone with a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field; e.g., mathematics or statistics. To succeed at this job you should already have a firm grasp on the following subjects:
• probability theory and statistics,
• basic understanding of continuous-time stochastic processes, at the very least continous-time Markov processes,
• experience with numerical algorithms and optimization techniques,
• basic utility theory and
• basic object-oriented programming skills.
In order to carry out your day-to-day tasks you will need to know or learn how to do the following:
• write complex database queries using T-SQL against an MS-SQL SERVER database and
• read, write and run C#.NET code in Visual Studios.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
E-post: Ralfh@Stormtech.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Stormtech Financial Services AB
Sveavägen 47 5tr
113 59 STOCKHOLM
