Quality Systems Manager
Essity AB (publ) / Chefsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla chefsjobb i Mölndal
2022-12-12
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Mölndal
, Härryda
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Askersund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person who's enthusiastic within Quality and have the capability to clarify, maintain and deploy a global quality management system? Do you want to work at a Global company and continuously develop our Global Management System to meet coming internal and external requirements?
Overview
At Essity, we are working jointly towards breaking barriers to well-being. In our unit of "Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability", we offer you an opportunity in our next career step in a positive atmosphere with motivated, competent and high-performing colleagues.
We are now looking for a Quality Systems Manager to strengthen our Global Quality team in order for us to effectively develop and deploy our Global Management System within the organization.
The person we're looking for will ensure that Essity's Global Management System reflects at any time the business and regulatory needs in line with our existing and planned quality management certifications.
The person we're looking for will ensure that Essity's Global Management System at any time reflects the company's business and regulatory needs in such a way that it will support our existing and planned quality management certifications. This role is also responsible for making sure that processes needed for an effective usage of the management system is created and maintained and also that the organization is trained appropriately.
What You Will Do
As our Quality Systems Manager, your responsibilities will be to;
Support the business by managing and improving our global quality management system for on-going compliance with regulatory, legal requirements, and company/business policies.
Create and provide training to the organization to ensure appropriate quality awareness and capability building within Essity 's Global Management System
Ensuring the right IT solutions for our Global Management System as well as interfacing systems in a dynamic environment. This includes:
Resolving configuration problems together with the system supplier
Being responsible for coordination of system upgrades and perform necessary computerized system validations after new functionality has been introduced
Specifying Management System integrations and coordinating the implementation together with Essity IT.
Be in charge of gathering and evaluating new functionality needed by the organization and/or external stakeholders.
Function as a strong Management System liaison to other functional departments, by providing support and ensuring productive cross-functional communication
Support our process leaders to develop effective procedures to meet compliance requirements and provide efficient Management System solutions
Who you are
At Essity our ambition is to increase health and hygiene standards across the world. To do this we depend on motivated, competent, and high-performing employees. We believe you have excellent communication skills and capability of working effectively across organizational and functional boundaries.
We're looking for a person who embodies our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and to move at a fast pace. You are always looking for new ways to improve our Global Management System and our way of working. You are curious and eager to learn, and also driven to actively share knowledge with others.
Key Competencies
University degree in Quality Management or equivalent.
Experience from setting up and building global quality management system in a complex business setup.
Knowledge of quality standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 13485, IFS, BRC
Ideally experience in CANEA IT systems
Fluent in written and verbal English
Logical, analytical and action oriented
Additional Information
Please send us your application in English and send it to us through our website at your earliest convenience but not later than deadline.
Essity kindly but firmly declines direct contact with recruiting and staffing agencies, as well as job advertising sellers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölndal) Jobbnummer
7250681