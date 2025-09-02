Quality Systems Engineer
2025-09-02
Quality Systems Engineer
As a Quality Systems Engineer, you'll help keep our Quality Management System (QMS) running smoothly and effectively. From managing documents and change control to supporting audits, training, and CAPAs, your work ensures we meet both regulatory standards and internal goals. It's a role for someone who values clarity, consistency, and continuous improvement - and enjoys making a real impact behind the scenes in a collaborative team.
Responsibilities:
Own and enhance our Quality Management System (QMS) in line with ISO 9001, IATF 16949, VDA, and other standards - keeping things organized, compliant, and efficient.
Lead the flow of critical information by managing document control, CAPAs, and change processes with care and precision.
Be audit-ready and confident, supporting internal and external audits from prep to follow-up.
Help people grow and stay aligned by supporting training tracking and compliance.
Turn data into insight, using quality metrics to highlight progress and spot opportunities for improvement.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a related field, with 2+ years of experience in quality systems or regulated industries.
Strong knowledge of ISO 9001, IATF 16949, VDA standards, and quality tools like APQP, PPAP, and 8D.
Hands-on experience with electronic quality systems and Microsoft Office (especially Excel).
Familiarity with steel production processes and statistical tools like SPC charts and scatter plots.
Background in auditing, with experience or certification a plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18
Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN
9488868