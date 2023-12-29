Quality Project Manager
Northvolt Ett AB / Chefsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla chefsjobb i Skellefteå
2023-12-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a quality project manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Enable, visualize and improve the throughput of the Quality Technology pillar to deliver on time and quality
Govern, drive or lead projects with regards to technology, organization, throughput, cost and reporting within the Quality Pillar and in collaboration with other pillars and functions
Manage Ad Hoc Quality Pillar priority projects
Oversee other quality projects from a delivery perspective of On Time In Full
Work closely with the Quality Pillar Director and cross-functional teams to develop detailed project execution plans with deliverables, required resources, risks, to release a product on time with quality.
Track and report Quality Pillar performance dimensions
Analyse, evaluate, and overcome risks in your project, and produce reports for management
Collaborate with Northvolt functions to secure best execution strategy for the project
Qualifications and experience
A relevant university degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar). Engineering degree preferred but not required.
5+ years working experience of relevant industrial experience of product launch, operational excellence and/or factory ramp-ups.
Project management experience in a demanding industrial environment.
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment.
Fluency in written and spoken English
Specific skills
Track record as Industrialization or Project Manager/Program Manager driving complex project elements in design and execution.
Experience of launching product lines and product
Personal success factors
Highly execution-oriented
Methodological and structured way of working in a dynamic shifting environment
Has a "can-do' attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to build and lead small teams, drive through matrix organisations.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8359436