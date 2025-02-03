Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager
2025-02-03
Do you want to join an essential team in managing the entire sales process for Seco? Our Sales Process team is currently being expanded to enhance our sales practices and ensure efficiency and effectiveness and we're now looking for a Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager to join us.
About the job
In this position, you're part of our global quality network and play a key role in leading and coordinating our objectives for sales quality, standards and systems. You're responsible for securing how the sales teams work with different systems such as preparatory, execution, experience tracking, continuous improvement and service recovery.
Included in your responsibility:
Manage the development and execution of our quality and continuous improvement program.
Ensure consistency of working across sales when using quality standards and systems.
Review performance related to SLAs and create a plan of action to address specific issues.
Coordinate the CSAT feedback for cases, phone and chat and develop an action plan for improvements.
Support ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certificates and internal audit program within sales.
Perform internal audit program within sales operations.
Escalate when we have repeated quality issues with certain products, product data, services or customers.
Drive a continuous improvement methodology through the development of strategies and best practices for the organization.
Lead and develop others in Lean methodology and Six Sigma.
Ensure integration of other tools and methodologies with continuous improvement to ensure successful delivery of various initiatives.
Lead continuous improvement events and training exercises.
The location for this position is globally flexible.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience working within sales and sales operations. You have broad experience in Lean methodology and Six Sigma with green belt certification. You have experience working with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certification and are familiar with internal audit programs. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent communication skills in English.
You're organized, thorough and solution oriented, always demonstrating flexibility and adaptability in your work. You can embrace and participate in change initiatives as well as develop and drive continuous improvement with ease. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and goal-oriented environment. Lastly, you're dependable, trustworthy, and authentic - features helping you build strong relationships with the people you encounter!
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Aaron Habeck, recruiting manager, aaron.habeck@secotools.com
Union contacts - Sweden
David Romlin, Unionen, +46 (0)70-608 46 90
Suncana Bandalo, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-300 10 73
Benny Christiansen, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-523 50 60
Recruitment Specialists: Anna Pettersen and Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send us your application no later than February 18, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074616.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
For more information about our recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people. Så ansöker du
