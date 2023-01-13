Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager
2023-01-13
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Entering into this role as Quality & Continuous Improvement Manager for HVDC Service, you will be a vital part of the HVDC Service management team reporting functionally to the SVP for HVDC Service and directly within the Quality organization. As a quality manager you will help to drive and sustain a culture and practice of excellence throughout the entire value chain of the organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve profitability in a sustainable way.
In this dynamic and exciting role, you have the overall responsibility to manage the Quality & Continuous Improvement way of working at HVDC Service, which also includes a tight connection to the Local service centers around the world which are part of the same business.
You will in this role work both on a strategic level and on operational level, where you both have the responsibility for the overall governance of systematic quality work, ensuring our quality processes and management system is fully implemented as well as acting on operational issues by both driving yourself and through the help of the organization.
Your responsibilities
Govern quality & continuous improvement activities on HVDC Service from systematic quality work, compliance to quality processes and also the crafting and implementation of strategic improvement initiatives together with the management team
Drive, develop and implement Quality & Continuous Improvements processes together with the line organization and in close collaboration with all managers
Continuously monitor trends, analyze, and act on quality targets and KPI's
Together with the management team and line management drive the development of our quality culture
Apply quality methods, processes, and tools to support the handling of quality issues
Establish, maintain, and improve Quality Assurance and Quality Control within HVDC Service together with the line functions
Drive, support, and coach data analysis, SixSigma projects and Root Cause Analysis
Perform & support in audits and ensure quality control systems are in place
Your background
You are a team player with a positive and pro-active mindset. To thrive in this position, we also believe that you are a good communicator as well as structured and analytical
You are a leader who enjoy working with developing, motivating and coaching your team If you have manager experience it is a plus
You hold a bachelor or master's in Quality Management or Engineering
Previous management positions within Quality is a strong advantage
Knowledge of Quality Management, Process Management, Lean, SixSigma and Continuous Improvement is considered a plus
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 31!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Joakim Lempiäinen, joakim.lempiainen@hitachienergy.com
. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Sofia Lindblom, sofia.lindblom@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
