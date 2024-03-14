Quality Manager - Wibe Group
Mora
Wibe Group nearly has a 100-year-long history of continuous development. Today, curiosity and perseverance are not only about product development. We are equally as much about listening to our customers, by making sure we are close to them and always ready to find new solutions. That's how we make a difference. Quality is part of our DNA. Just like design, development, and curiosity. Equally important is to take responsibility and make sure we solve any problems that may arise, so our customers don't have to worry. That's how we create loyal customers. Wibe Group is a fast moving and flat organization with an entrepreneurial approach. We offer you, having the right qualifications and mind-set, a contract in an international market-leading company with good profitability and interesting opportunities for growth.
Join our team: Quality Manager with global ISO-responsibility for Wibe Group!Arbetsuppgifter
Are you passionate about maintaining high quality standards? Wibe Factory is looking for a dynamic individual to take on the role of Quality Manager. As a Quality Manager, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our organization upholds good quality across all operations. Here's what you'll be responsible for:
• Lead quality department, manage production quality, and ensure ISO compliance.
• Define and monitor quality goals like NQC, MDR and DCR.
• Handle claims, track satisfaction indices.
• Manage equipment calibration.
• Address deviations, provide staff training.
• Detect and resolve risks early.
• Build a strong team for project execution.
• Responsible for Quality management system at Wibe Group level and on plant level in Mora.
• Handle quality-related inquiries.
• Ensure effective communication internally and externally.
• Maintain ISO compliance through well-structured and documented processes.
These responsibilities collectively contribute to the Quality Manager's role in maintaining and enhancing the overall quality standards and customer satisfaction at Wibe Factory. You will report to the Operations Director and have an operational reporting line to Plant Manager in Mora. You will have two quality employees in your team in Mora.Profil
• Degree from technical university or other similar education
• work-experience with ISO and quality
• Experience from international company/working in an international environment.
• Experience in leading projects with a focus on processes
• Good ability to communicate in English and Swedish
We are looking for an individual with strong leadership skills who operates at a strategic level while also serving as a supportive function at an operational level. You are committed and driven with a flexible and pragmatic approach. The emphasis on leadership, goal setting, communication, and compliance reflects a comprehensive approach to quality management.Så ansöker du
In this recruitment process Wibe Group collaborate with Clockwork. Welcome with your application latest 7 April 2024. Apply at www.clockworkpeople.se.
For more information, please contact Erica Sundin, recruitment consultant at Clockwork: erica.sundin@clwork.se
