Quality Inspector
Minnovation International AB / Teknikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla teknikjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Göteborg
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Minnovation is now looking for a HR Manager for our business partner.
Worklocation: Sweden
General Position Description
1. Handle anomalies and product quality disputes during the production process, be responsible for customer specific requirements, product inspection standards, and performance standards, create shipping COA templates according to customer requirements, and continuously optimize them.
2. Lead the completion of various timely appearance re inspections, inspection of all shipped products, standardized spot checks of layering, cutting, and packaging production processes, and handling of non-conforming products to ensure the quality of shipped products.
3. Appearance inspection data system input and performance inspection submission; Familiar with client authentication information and confirm client FPI; Confirmation, printing, review, and placement of performance data for shipment inspection reports.
4. Be responsible for the spot inspection maintenance and repair of the finished product inspection instrument, be familiar with the difference and standard of the defect of the quality inspection instrument, be familiar with the spot inspection of the on-site quality inspection instrument and the production of the spot inspection film, timely judge the effectiveness and accuracy of the quality inspection instrument, and reduce the risk of misjudgment and missing judgment of Product defect.
5. Assist the class leader in providing guidance and guidance to new employees, actively propose reasonable suggestions and on-site 7S work
6. Strictly implement the company's rules and regulations, conscientiously fulfill work responsibilities, actively take the initiative, and comply with arrangements.
Required Qualifications
1. High school education or above, at least 1 year of experience in quality related manufacturing industry
2. Proficient in simple computer operations and possess the cognitive ability to learn the knowledge of this position;
3. Having on-site work experience in the manufacturing industry, familiar with operating procedures and requirements;
4. Serious and responsible, attention to details, strong execution ability, and certain communication and coordination skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
7931316