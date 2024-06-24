Quality Engineer to DeLaval in Tumba, Stockholm
2024-06-24
Interested in working in a globally recognized company at the forefront of technology in food production? Apply now!
As a Quality Engineer at DeLaval, you will play a key role in making a difference, both in the short run and long term. DeLaval is at the forefront in development and manufacturing of technical solutions for dairy farmers worldwide. Your role will involve ensuring that products maintain the highest quality standards by being involved in the entire process from design and development to risk management. Does this sound interesting?We warmly welcome your application!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
You will become part of a professional and international organization with high ambitions and expertise. Despite the high level of competence, the atmosphere is characterized by a relaxed and inclusive community. In your role, you will not only have the opportunity to expand your professional network but also to continue developing your skills.
At DeLaval, you will have secure employment conditions and opportunities for competence development. You will receive a thorough introduction to the company, its customers, and the company 's business model.
At DeLaval, the quality of the company 's products and services is of utmost importance. With a long-term strategic goal of significantly reducing costs related to poor quality, you have the opportunity to directly impact growth and make a significant difference for the company 's continued development forward.
DeLaval 's success is based on its core values: Passion, People, Professionals, and Partnerships, which connect individuals across all units and geographical areas. For DeLaval, success is more than just knowledge; it is strongly related to behaviors. At DeLaval, we are guided by three behaviors: Setting Direction, Making Things Happen, and One DeLaval.
Your Responsibilities
In your role as a Quality Engineer, you will work cross-functionally to ensure that quality requirements are met throughout all stages. The role will be both reactive in solving arising problems and proactive in preventing new issues.
Your main responsibilities include:
* Gathering and analyzing feedback from the market about products to ensure fact-based decisions.
* Conducting investigations (root cause analyses) to identify and address the causes of quality issues.
* Actively participating in the planning, design, and management of risks related to product development, especially concerning the quality aspects of the product.
* Acting as an auditor for internal processes,influencing the outcome of quality efforts.
* Reviewing, creating, and updating processes needed to maintain/improve the quality level of products.
* Act as a bridge to other functions to ensure that the quality level of the products is withheld or improved before it is in use at the customer site.
The Bigger Picture
As a Quality Engineer, you will work at the office and facility in Tumba, southern Stockholm. The role is a permanent position with a 40-hour workweek starting according to agreement. The role allows for hybrid work, and there is some travel to other facilities in Europe.
You will report to the Quality Assurance Manager.
Our Expectations
To succeed and thrive in the role, we would like you to have:
* A Master of Science degree or equivalent education.
* Previous experience in quality or technical positions within manufacturing industries (mechanical or electronic).
* Experience using tools and methods for problem management.
* Fluency in English (as it 's the corporate language) both spoken and written, and preferably a good level of Swedish in both spoken and written communication since you will have many different contact points both internally and externally. If you also speak Polish or another third language, it is an advantage.
* Good knowledge of the Office package.
* As a person, you are proactive and communicative. You can communicate with individuals in various positions and contexts. Your strong analytical skills and your ability to prioritize and deliver according to set goals make you thrive in a dynamic and professional environment. You are open and curious with a strong sense of responsibility.
Interested?
The recruitment is administered by TNG Tech, specialists in unbiased and scientific recruitment, staffing and interim solutions within Engineering, Supply Chain Management and Production. We're excited to see your application with either a CV or LinkedIn profile - no need for a cover letter - just use our straightforward application form. Please note that we can not accept any applications by e-mail. However, you are always welcome to contact the recruiter with questions. After the application has been submitted, we will both anonymize your personal data, and invite you to do some of our recruitment tests, before making an initial assessment. Of course, we'll give you more details about each step when the time comes. As soon as you submit your application, you can track it in real-time on our website. Keep in mind that we're reviewing applications continuously, so the position might be filled before the final application date.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11
