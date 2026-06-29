Quality engineer
New Terms AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
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Quality Engineer to our client
Are you an experienced quality engineer with a solid understanding of EU regulatory compliance and product certifications? We are now looking for a Quality Engineer for a consultancy assignment with an established international company with a strong digital presence and operations across multiple European markets.
If you enjoy combining technical product knowledge with compliance work and supplier contact – this could be the assignment for you.
About the assignment
Our client is an international company with a strong market position, a broad product portfolio and operations in multiple countries. You will be responsible for quality assurance and product compliance for hard goods within a specific product category, with a focus on certifications and EU regulatory adherence.
You will report to the QA & Compliance Manager and work closely with commercial teams, suppliers, logistics and internal stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Product compliance & certification
Manage the certification process including validation of test reports and creation of Declaration of Conformity (DoC). Maintain documentation related to product compliance and EU regulations such as CE and EUDR.
Quality assurance
Identify root causes of quality issues, customer complaints and product-related claims. Manage product inspections and release goods for shipment. Ensure correct product labelling and creation of manuals and instructions.
Product development & supplier contact
Collaborate with commercial teams on new product developments through risk assessments, sample reviews and technical specification creation. Act as the main contact to suppliers regarding quality and compliance matters.
Guidelines & internal support
Maintain and update quality guidelines such as the Quality Manual when laws, standards or internal procedures change. Support internal teams with in-depth product knowledge on relevant standards, certifications and applicable processes.
We are looking for someone who
Is structured, analytical and detail-oriented with high professional integrity in supplier relations. You are self-organised, flexible and comfortable in an environment where processes and ways of working are continuously evolving. You have strong collaboration skills and are used to working cross-functionally with multiple internal and external stakeholders.
Requirements & qualifications
Degree in a relevant technical field such as Engineering, Product Development, Quality Management or Product Compliance – or equivalent experience
Minimum 4–5 years of relevant experience within quality assurance, product compliance, certification or supplier quality management
Experience with EU product compliance and applicable standards such as GPSR, REACH, RoHS, RED, Battery Regulation, WEEE, EUDR and PPWR
Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills
Meriting experience
Experience from consumer products such as hard goods, electronics, PPE or other regulated product categories
Experience with technical documentation, risk assessments and supplier quality processes
Experience with Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop/InDesign or CAD software
Location & scope
Stockholm - 100%
Application
To apply for assignments via Jappa, you need to create a consultant profile on our platform and submit your application. By doing so, your profile will also become visible to other clients looking for commercial and specialist consultants for future assignments.
Spend 10–15 minutes creating your profile today to be considered for exciting opportunities.
We have replaced traditional recruitment with a smart marketplace, industry expertise, quality-assured processes and AI. The result is clearer matches, faster responses and happier consultants and clients alike.
With Jappa, finding the right assignment is simple. We give you access to a wide range of opportunities within e-commerce and tech – from shorter freelance assignments to longer engagements and permanent roles.
Jappa is a talent-as-a-service solution where you, as a consultant, are at the centre. We always strive to match you with assignments where you can truly make a difference and grow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare New Terms AB
(org.nr 556986-8606)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9984283