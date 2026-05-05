Quality Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Quality Engineer to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Overall Objectives
Develop and roll out software quality processes and methods in line with company-wide guidelines, ISO standards, and agreed departmental ways of working.
Audit existing ways of working to identify gaps related to processes, methods, or tools, and ensure mitigation actions are tracked to closure.
Role & Responsibilities
As an SWQA Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring software quality and process compliance throughout the product development lifecycle.
Ensure fulfilment of established software processes and compliance with industry standards and applicable legal/regulatory requirements.
Perform Software Quality Reviews (SWJRs) across all phases of the development lifecycle; report findings and track corrective actions to closure.
Define, own, and drive a roadmap to achieve ASPICE Level 2 maturity within one year.
Identify non-compliance to customer and internal processes and escalate appropriately.
Support continuous improvement initiatives to ensure quality is built into products and deliveries.
Key Deliverables
Define, produce, and track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to ASPICE maturity and software quality.
Develop and maintain processes, templates, and guidelines to support ASPICE compliance and departmental rollout.
Support maintenance and continuous improvement of existing software quality processes.
Monitor software development quality using audits, metrics, and reviews, and clearly communicate status to stakeholders.
Tools & Platforms
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Power BI
Atlassian Confluence
Atlassian JIRA
Reporting & Communication
Provide weekly status summaries covering achievements, blockers, and upcoming plans to the engineering customer.
Communicate quality metrics, risks, achievements, and issues to management and relevant stakeholders.
Participate in and contribute to monthly steering meetings to align on expectations, progress, and deliverables.
Way of Working & Documentation
Perform all work in accordance with defined engineering and product development frameworks and processes.
Ensure all documentation complies with customer standards and agreed ways of working.
Demonstrate strong understanding and adherence to:
Software Quality Management processes
Product maturity and design review practices
Automotive engineering compliance frameworks
Key Resources & Skills Required
Three resources are required, each expected to demonstrate strong capability in:
Software Quality Assurance (SWQA)
Process Management and Continuous Improvement
Technical Writing and Documentation
Stakeholder Communication
KPI definition and metrics-driven reporting
JIRA-based ticket and activity management
Strong working knowledge of ASPICE
Experience with automotive compliance frameworks, including SUMS (UNECE R-156)
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects, you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9893548