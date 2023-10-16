Quality Engineer
2023-10-16
We are looking for a Quality Engineer to join Kedali Sweden's Quality team.
Kedali is one of world's largest manufacturer of casings for lithium-ion batteries and operates within different segments of the battery industry and as the strategic partner of Northvolt here in Skellefteå.
A Quality Engineer monitors and tests the quality of products. They ensure compliance with standards, identify issues, recommend solutions, and create relevant documentation.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.
Key Responsibilities Include But Are Not Limited To
Responsible to quality control to secure yield rate & continuous quality improvement.
Implement & continuously improve quality control plan & procedures
Monitor quality performance such as yield rate, lot rejection rate, claim rate etc.
Response for E/PCN (Process Change Notification) implementation & control
involve in test equipment & fixture buy-off
Regular meetings to quality performance index & take corrective actions
FACA (Failure Analysis, Corrective Actions) deep diver for root cause eradication
Continuous improvement for better quality (BP)
Other tasks assigned by closest manager
Qualifications
Technical School or bachelor's degree or above, mechanical engineering education background
Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience
Excellent English skills in both spoken and written.
Speaking Chinese or Swedish is a merit
Good command of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
Strong hands-on ability, familiar with the principle and structure of equipment
Good problem-solving ability, teamwork spirit, motivated, independent working style
Quality problem solving skills and 8D report knowledge is a merit
The knowledge of prevalent quality tools (FMEA, SPC, MSA , etc.) is a merit Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15
E-post: KDL.HR@kedali.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kedali Sweden AB
(org.nr 559274-7009)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
8193344