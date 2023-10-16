Engineering Manager Electrical Design
2023-10-16
Volvo Penta is growing, and we have upgraded our organization. We are now looking for a engineering manager for the Electrical Design team within Electronics and Software. You will be responsible for a team with a mixture of system engineers, design engineers for electrical hardware and cable harness design and EMC engineers.
The Electrical Design team is responsible for designing wiring harness for Volvo Penta applications, has hardware ownership of low voltage hardware components and total EMC and environmental ownership.
The team has an end-to-end responsibility for their deliveries and contributes to roadmaps for new products and solutions, is responsible for requirement, development, documentation, verification of the system/component in product projects and the maintenance phase as well as taking care of feedback from the market.
Volvo Penta is a world class supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, with the strong vision to be the leader in sustainable power solutions. We are committed to succeed in our transformation towards sustainable power solutions and Electronics and Software are one of our transformation areas.
Within the Electronics and Software organization we are responsible for developing electrical and software solutions for Volvo Penta applications. We have both in-house development as well as working with suppliers and partners. Our development consists of end user product features related to complete vessel/vehicle maneuvering, HMI and end user interface, electronics and cable harness design, software applications for combustion engines, fuel cell technology and electromobility, development of connected products and data management.
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment. We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box.
Key Responsibilities
You will lead and develop the team as well as each team member and support the team with reviews, process guidance, and prioritizations.
You are an engaged participant in the management team. You have budget responsibility for the team, set targets, team strategies, technology road maps, continuously improve way of working and you handle recruitment.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a passion for technology development and for leading others.
We believe that you have previous work experience as first line manager or project manager. You have a keen interest to develop people and processes.
You have experience within development of technology solutions, preferably both within hardware and software development.
You have the drive to develop your team, the organization and yourself. You are the person who acts with a clear sense of ownership and you have strong networking and communication skills, English and Swedish. In addition, we believe you have an academic education within the engineering area or equivalent work life experience.
It is our people that make the difference!
Curious and have some questions? Please contact: maria.ring@volvo.com
, +46(0) 739026533
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
